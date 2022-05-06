KGF Chapter 2: Check Out The Latest Collection Report Of This Magnum Opus

It is all known that Sandalwood's KGF: Chapter 2 movie which has Srinidhi and Yash in the lead roles is still rocking at the box office. This movie was released three weeks ago and it is still breaking the records with its smashing collections. Off late, the movie crossed Rs 1000 crores collections and is still running successfully.



We have listed down the latest collection report of this magnum opus… Take a look!

Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 15.28 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 12.42 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 24.30 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 29.79 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 9.24 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 30.67 cr

Day 7 - ₹ 18.85 cr

Total - ₹ 1084.37 cr

Coming to Hindi, Taran Adarsh also dropped the latest report on his Instagram page… Take a look!

He wrote, "BIGGG NEWS... #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*... NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi".

Well, KGF: Chapter 2 movie was released on 14th April, 2022 in the theatres worldwide and on the eighth day itself it crossed Rs 600 crores and is still running successfully at the ticket windows. It has Yash in the lead role along with Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda bankrolled this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.