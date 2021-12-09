'KGF: Chapter 2' reiterates its release date

Kannada Rocking Star Yash whose previous outing 'KGF: Chapter 1' became a box office spinner is all set to enthrall the audience with the sequel of the same film with the title 'KGF: Chapter 2'.



Prashanth Neel is helming this project and Srinidhi Shetty is the female lead. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is playing a crucial role of Adheera in the film. Sanjay Datt has recently wrapped up the Dubbing works for his part in the film. On the other hand, the makers have reiterated the release date. The makers have decided to go ahead with the original release date which is April 14, 2022. As Bollywood biggie Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha is also going to get released on the same day, the makers of KGF initially thought of changing the release date.



However, they have finally decided to go ahead and have a clash with Aamir Khan's flick at the box office. Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner is bankrolling this project.