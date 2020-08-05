KGF Chapter 2 Shoot At Minerva Mills From August 15

The team of multilingual movie KGF Chapter 2 is on their toes as the restrictions of lockdown is being slowly slackened. In fact, the film fraternity throughout the country is slowly beginning their activities after the government announced unlock.

If a buzz doing the rounds is any indication, KGF Chapter 2's last leg of shooting will commence after August 15. The KGF Chapter 2 unit which has completed 90 per cent of the shooting is planning to complete the rest of its portions in about 25 days. A big set is ready near Minerva mill and the first phase of the remaining portion of the movie will be shot in this location, as per reports. Some sequences and fighting scenes are pending for this movie which has more richness than KGF Chapter 1.

This news was confirmed by the executive producer Karthik Gowda. The shooting of this movie which is helmed by Prashanth Neel will be carried out with all precautionary measures amid fears of COVID infection. Though it was announced that KGF Chapter 2 would hit the screens on October 23 the team is yet to take a call in this regard in view of the Corona menace.

KGF Chapter 1 was a huge hit and rewrote box office history. The movie also made lead actor and Sandalwood Rocking star Yash a pan India sensation. The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath and Ananthnag who had also worked in the first instalment of the movie. While Yash will take on the role of Rocky Bhai again in the KGF sequel, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the villain. The character is named Adheera and Dutt's look in the movie was recently released by the makers as a surprise gift to the actor and his fans. Mast Mast girl Raveena Tandon will be seen in a key role too. Stay tuned.