KGF fame Yash in a legal soup

Kannada hero Yash who gained worldwide fame with the tremendous success of his recent outing KGF Chapter 1 directed by Prashanth Neel has now landed in a legal soup.

The movie unit has received legal notices that Yash has not followed the rules and regulations in the teaser of his upcoming movie 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Usually, whenever there is a scene where an actor consumes liquor or smoke, the movie unit should keep anti-tobacco and liquor captions.

But, as the KGF team failed to follow the regulations, the anti-tobacco cell officers from Bengaluru have sent legal notices to the movie unit. In the recently released teaser, Yash is seen lighting his cigar with a gun. But, there is no anti-tobacco caption on the screen.

Be it is a teaser or the film, the caption is mandatory. So, the star actor has received legal notices from Karnataka officers. We have to wait and see how Yash is going to respond to this issue.