Live
- Four Himachal villages to rein in buildout plans near UNESCO site
- CAG report on Delhi’s health services tabled in Assembly
- Amid rising security concerns, China signals sending more warships near Australia
- India will eliminate TB by year-end: Nadda
- Pune bus rape case: Probe will reveal the turn of events, says CM Fadnavis
- IRDAI allows insurers to use equity derivatives for hedging market risks
- Indian private hospitals to add 10K beds by next fiscal, 6K added in FY25: Report
- Isak's injury not long-term but Newcastle not willing to take risks: Eddie Howe
- Need to find solutions to critical technological challenges: Rajnath Singh
- 30 coal blocks to be put for auction in the 12th round, says G Kishan Reddy
Just In
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Expecting Their First Child
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announce their pregnancy with a heartwarming message.
It’s such an exciting time for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra! People have been congratulating them on expecting their first child—what a beautiful milestone in their journey together. Their announcement, with the caption "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," is heartwarming. It's so sweet to see their love story continuing to unfold, both personally and professionally.
Their anniversary celebrations are so sweet—Kiara’s playful twist on their wedding video shows the fun side of their relationship, while Sidharth’s romantic post adds a loving touch.
Their wedding in Jaisalmer must have been magical with close friends like Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor there. It’s also great to see both Kiara and Sidharth excelling in their careers, with Kiara taking on exciting projects and Sidharth working on VVAN: Force of the Forest.