Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Expecting Their First Child

It’s such an exciting time for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra! People have been congratulating them on expecting their first child—what a beautiful milestone in their journey together. Their announcement, with the caption "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," is heartwarming. It's so sweet to see their love story continuing to unfold, both personally and professionally.

Their anniversary celebrations are so sweet—Kiara’s playful twist on their wedding video shows the fun side of their relationship, while Sidharth’s romantic post adds a loving touch.

Their wedding in Jaisalmer must have been magical with close friends like Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor there. It’s also great to see both Kiara and Sidharth excelling in their careers, with Kiara taking on exciting projects and Sidharth working on VVAN: Force of the Forest.



