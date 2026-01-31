Kiccha Sudeep marks 30 glorious years in cinema with a heartfelt note of gratitude

Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep has completed three remarkable decades in the film industry, marking the milestone with gratitude, reflection, and a renewed promise to work even harder. The celebrated actor took to social media to thank everyone who has been part of his long and inspiring cinematic journey, from fans to filmmakers and the larger Kannada film fraternity.

Sharing an emotional note, the Eega actor expressed how overwhelming the journey has been, stating that what began as a boy’s dream grew into something far beyond his imagination because of the unwavering support he received. Sudeep credited his fans as his greatest strength and motivation, while also acknowledging directors and writers for trusting him with challenging roles and pushing him to evolve as an actor.

He extended heartfelt thanks to producers for their faith, co-actors and technicians for their teamwork, and the media for supporting, questioning, and celebrating his journey. Calling cinema a collective effort, Sudeep highlighted the contributions of every technician working behind the scenes. He also expressed deep pride in the Kannada film industry, crediting it for giving him identity, belonging, and a home.

The Maanikya actor revealed that his three decades in cinema have taught him humility, reminding him that every success is borrowed. Promising to continue honoring the craft and giving back to cinema, Sudeep concluded his note with folded hands and gratitude. Sudeep began his acting career with a supporting role in Thayavva, a journey that has since made him one of Kannada cinema’s most respected stars.