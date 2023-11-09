Kiccha Sudeep, Nandamuri Balakrishna & Tiger Shroff: Are They United For A ‘Pan-indian’ Crossover? Here’s What The Internet Thinks

Bengaluru: Last week social media was buzzing with the latest posters of Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff and South superstars Kiccha Sudeep and Nandamuri Balakrishna donned period-action avatars with a unique touché of the battlefield in their backgrounds. These cryptic posters had similar tones which united the internet with rounds of creative speculations.

The viewers quickly started noticing the three posters with unique code names: ‘Kichcha 47’, ‘Balayya 110’ and ‘Tiger 11’. Many noticed the common hashtag ‘#BattleOfBreaths’ under all the posts,while others continue to wonder if the stars are about to align for the next potential action-blockbuster.

However, the exciting posters have got everyone thinking that something massive is about to be unveiled in the upcoming week! Multiple hints indicate towards the big-reveal keeping the fans looking at their social handles as we approach the D-Day, speculating the three announcing a spectacular project together!