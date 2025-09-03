Kiccha Sudeep’s next titled ‘Mark’

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is back in the spotlight as the makers of his 47th film officially revealed the title — Mark. The project, jointly produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and Kichcha Creations, is being presented by T.G. Thyagarajan with Senthil, Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan bankrolling it. Directed by Vijay Karthikeya, this big-ticket action drama is scheduled for a grand Pan-India release this Christmas.

The title glimpse, unveiled today, offers a striking introduction to the film’s central character. The word Mark is expanded into MAD, ATTITUDE, RUTHLESS, KING, reflecting the powerful persona of Sudeep’s role. He steps into the shoes of Ajay Markandeya, a character that not only carries the film but also lends it its title.

Sudeep’s intense screen presence dominates the glimpse, further elevated by Ajaneesh Loknath’s electrifying background score, which perfectly complements the raw and rugged visuals. The glimpse has already generated strong buzz across social media, setting the stage for what could be one of the biggest action entertainers of his career.

With its Pan-India appeal, high-octane action, and Sudeep in a fierce avatar, Mark is shaping up as a potential game-changer. Fans now eagerly await the full trailer, as excitement builds toward the film’s festive release.