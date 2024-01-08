Kichcha Sudeepa drops first look of Upendra-starrer ‘World of UI’

Actor Kichcha Sudeep unveiled the first look teaser of the highly anticipated film, 'World of UI,' starring Upendra. The teaser launch event in Bengaluru was attended by renowned producer Allu Arvind and Shiva Rajkumar.

Directed and conceived by Upendra, 'World of UI' is an ambitious project that has been in the making since the mid-2000s. With a staggering budget of Rs 100 crore, this period action film aims to redefine entertainment standards.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the visually stunning world created by Upendra's unparalleled direction, described as surrealistic. The intriguing tagline, 'This is not AI, this is UI,' hints at a unique and immersive cinematic experience.

The teaser showcases top-notch special effects, vibrant landscapes, haunting music, high-octane action sequences, and Upendra's signature heroic entry. The film's scale and production values indicate a promise of large-scale entertainment.

'World of UI' features a stellar cast, including Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Nidhi Subbaiah, Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila, and Cockroach Sudhi in pivotal roles. Upendra, in addition to directing, has also penned the screenplay.

Produced by G Manoharan and co-produced by Naveen Manoharan under the Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers banners, the film is set to make a significant impact in the cinematic landscape.