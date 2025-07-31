Live
- After 2008 Mumbai attacks, then Home Minister spoke in RS: Nadda slams Oppn for walkout during HM Shah's reply
- Flood threat in Dholpur due to rising Chambal water; Army called in, officials’ leave cancelled
- NSDL IPO Sees Strong Demand on Day 2 | GMP, Subscription & Listing Details
- New voter registrations without documents raise alarm ahead of SIR in Bengal
- Mass burial case: Govt doesn't have agenda to protect or trap anyone, says G Parameshwara
- Two Siblings Die In Delhi Electrocution Accident, Father Critically Injured Due To Unsafe House Wiring
- Former VP Dhankhar Switched To Non-Bulletproof Innova After MHA Delayed Vehicle Replacement Request
- Urban demand, tax cuts to drive India’s 6.5 pc growth in FY26
- ChatGPT Agent Bypasses CAPTCHA, Sparks Security Debate
- India announces Playing XI for 5th Test: Karun Nair steps in for Shardul Thakur; Kuldeep and Bumrah not included.
Kingdom Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda Shines in This Emotional Action Drama
Highlights
Kingdom is now in theatres, and fans are loving it! Starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film offers strong storytelling, real emotions, and thrilling action.
The movie Kingdom is finally in theatres, and fans are super excited on Twitter!
With Vijay Deverakonda as the hero and Gowtam Tinnanuri as the director, the film is getting a lot of love.
Early viewers say the story is strong, the feelings are real, and the action is thrilling.
Many feel the movie touches the heart and gives a great movie-watching experience.
Here are the X reviews:
Next Story