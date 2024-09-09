Kiran Abbavaram's 'KA' to Have Worldwide Malayalam Release by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films

The highly anticipated period thriller KA, starring young hero Kiran Abbavaram, continues to create excitement with its impressive teaser and first song. The film, which has already generated significant buzz, is now set to expand its reach. Dulquer Salmaan's production company, Wayfarer Films, has acquired the worldwide theatrical rights for the Malayalam version of KA, marking a major milestone for the film.

With shooting wrapped up and post-production in full swing, KA is gaining momentum across trade circles. Producer Vamsi Nandipati has already secured the Telugu theatrical rights for a substantial amount, and now, with Wayfarer Films stepping in, the film’s Malayalam release is poised for success.

Dulquer Salmaan, known for his keen eye for strong content, was reportedly impressed by the teaser of KA, which prompted his decision to back the film. This collaboration gives KA a significant boost in the Malayalam market. The distribution partners for Tamil, Kannada, and other languages will be announced soon.

The film, directed by Sujith and Sandeep, stars Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Raam alongside Kiran Abbavaram. Set against a rural backdrop, KA promises to deliver a gripping action-packed thriller. The project, produced under the Srichakraas Entertainments banner, is presented by Mrs. Chinta Varalakshmi and produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy.