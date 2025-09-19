Kishkindhapuri Box Office Collection: Crosses ₹16.15 Cr Worldwide in 6 Days

Kishkindhapuri continued in theaters on Wednesday but earned less. The film made around ₹0.95 Cr India net on Day 6. Its total India net collection is now ₹11.6 Cr.

The movie had a strong weekend, earning over ₹7.5 Cr in the first three days. Collections dropped during weekdays.

Daily Collections:

Day 1 (Fri): ₹2.15 Cr

Day 2 (Sat): ₹2.5 Cr

Day 3 (Sun): ₹2.9 Cr

Day 4 (Mon): ₹1.65 Cr

Day 5 (Tue): ₹1.45 Cr

Day 6 (Wed): ₹0.95 Cr

State-Wise Collections:

The film earned most in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (₹12.5 Cr gross). Karnataka and Tamil Nadu gave smaller contributions. Overseas earnings are around ₹2.5 Cr.

Occupancy:

Day 6 overall Telugu occupancy was 23.26%. Hyderabad had 26.33% and Chennai 50%.

Worldwide Collections:

India Net: ₹11.6 Cr

India Gross: ₹13.65 Cr

Overseas: ₹2.5 Cr

Worldwide Total: ₹16.15 Cr

With inputs from Sacnilk.