Kishkindhapuri Box Office Collection: Crosses ₹16.15 Cr Worldwide in 6 Days
Highlights
Kishkindhapuri has collected ₹16.15 Cr worldwide in 6 days, with ₹11.6 Cr net from India and ₹2.5 Cr overseas. Check the latest box office updates here.
Kishkindhapuri continued in theaters on Wednesday but earned less. The film made around ₹0.95 Cr India net on Day 6. Its total India net collection is now ₹11.6 Cr.
The movie had a strong weekend, earning over ₹7.5 Cr in the first three days. Collections dropped during weekdays.
Daily Collections:
- Day 1 (Fri): ₹2.15 Cr
- Day 2 (Sat): ₹2.5 Cr
- Day 3 (Sun): ₹2.9 Cr
- Day 4 (Mon): ₹1.65 Cr
- Day 5 (Tue): ₹1.45 Cr
- Day 6 (Wed): ₹0.95 Cr
State-Wise Collections:
The film earned most in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (₹12.5 Cr gross). Karnataka and Tamil Nadu gave smaller contributions. Overseas earnings are around ₹2.5 Cr.
Occupancy:
Day 6 overall Telugu occupancy was 23.26%. Hyderabad had 26.33% and Chennai 50%.
Worldwide Collections:
- India Net: ₹11.6 Cr
- India Gross: ₹13.65 Cr
- Overseas: ₹2.5 Cr
- Worldwide Total: ₹16.15 Cr
With inputs from Sacnilk.
