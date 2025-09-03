‘Kishkindhapuri’ trailer promises a spine-chilling ride

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is stepping into a new zone with his upcoming supernatural thriller Kishkindhapuri, directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens. The film features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead. After the teaser raised curiosity with its eerie setup, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer today.

The story revolves around Suvarna Maya, a mysterious and haunted house in the town of Kishkindhapuri. A group of ghost hunters, including the protagonist and his girlfriend, set out to explore the place. However, what begins as an adventure quickly spirals into a nightmare, with chilling supernatural events blurring the line between folklore and reality.

Koushik Pegallapati creates a haunting atmosphere that thrives on slow-burn tension and suspense. The trailer highlights Chinmay Salaskar’s gripping cinematography and Chaitan Bharadwaj’s spine-tingling score, both of which heighten the horror experience. The art direction and production design add depth and authenticity to the eerie setting, making it visually unsettling.

Bellamkonda breaks away from his usual mass-action image, portraying a character that transitions from composed to consumed by fear. Anupama, on the other hand, delivers a gripping act that culminates in a chilling climax.

Packed with dread, mystery, and technical finesse, the trailer sets the stage for a terrifying theatrical experience. Kishkindhapuri is all set to hit screens on September 12.