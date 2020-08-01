Kollywood actress Malavika Mohanan's dream of acting with Tamil star Dhanush is likely to be fructified! actress's dream of acting with Tamil staris likely to be fructified!

The actress while wishing Dhanush on his birthday on July 28 had openly expressed her desire to work with him and hoped that someone would cast them together in a film soon.

While thanking her for the wishes the 'Vada Chennai' actor had also reciprocated stating that he too was looking forward to working with her. Post her open request to filmmakers, speculation is rife that Malavika will likely team up with Dhanush in Karthik Narean's 'D43' and an announcement will be made on her birthday which falls on August 4.

Malavika is playing the role of a professor in 'Master' which has a huge star cast including Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Malavika will be in a role opposite Vijay. The other movie where we can see this actress is 'Petta'. Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is likely to release in theatres post lockdown.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be seen next in Jagame Thandiram. The multilingual movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The makers released the first single from the movie to mark the Tamil actor's birthday. The song Rakita Rakita Rakita is a peppy dance number with all the mass elements and is topping the charts already.