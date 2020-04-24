Ajith-Shalini Love Story Retold On Kollywood Star Couple's Wedding Anniversary

Ajith, just the name can make any girl blush. Shalini, the actress who broke a million hearts when she was at the peak of her career when she announced her decision to quit movies after marrying her co-star Ajith. Now, the Kollywood couple raised quite a few eyebrows when they announced their marriage. However, fans were thrilled that Kollywood's most adorable Jodi had decided to become husband-wife in real life. Ever since they have continued to set couple goals. So how did the love story begin? Curious much? Read on this interesting story...

It was on the sets of Kollywood movie Amarkalam way back in the year 1999 that Ajith decided that Shalini was the one. He proposed to Shalini saying he wanted to spend the rest of his life with the actress. The duo got married with consent from their families. The star couple has two kids—Aadvik and Anoushka. It hs been twenty years of happy married life for the lovely couple.

Ajith has always spent quality time with his family. Despite his busy schedule, the Kollywood actor us often spotted attending events with his family in tow. There are several pictures of the couple being spotted at family events which have flooded the internet.

Thala Ajith is now enjoying the free time during the lockdown chilling out with wife Shalini and children Anoushka. He will be next seen in Valimai in which he plays a cop. It is a H Vinoth directorial. His previous movies Nerkonda Parvati and Viswasam were super hits. Fans are betting big on Ajith to continue his winning streak with Valimai too.