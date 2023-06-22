  • Menu
Anjali’s special film goes to the sets

Telugu actress Anjali
Telugu actress Anjali’s 50th movie is in the news again. Titled “Eegai,” the Tamil movie will be directed by Ashok Velayutham. Tollywood actor Sunil...

Telugu actress Anjali’s 50th movie is in the news again. Titled “Eegai,” the Tamil movie will be directed by Ashok Velayutham. Tollywood actor Sunil will be seen in a crucial role. The latest info is that the movie kickstarts regular shoot today. The makers have released a brand new poster to announce the same.

Green Amusement Productions and D3 Production have joined forces to produce this flick. Dharan Kumar is the music director for this court drama, which will get its release date soon.

