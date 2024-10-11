Box Office Report: Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ Earns Rs 30 Crore on Opening Day

Superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's latest release, ‘Vettaiyan,’ secured the second-largest opening for a Tamil film in 2024. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film fell short of surpassing Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Despite that, ‘Vettaiyan’ is projected to see an upward trend in box office collections, benefiting from the Dussehra holidays.

Released on October 10, ‘Vettaiyan’ hit theatres amid high expectations. The action drama, with a focus on extrajudicial killings and educational scams, garnered mixed reviews. On its first day in Indian theatres, the film collected an impressive Rs 30 crore nett.

The Tamil version of the film was the highest contributor, with earnings of Rs 26.15 crore on the opening day. The Telugu version brought in Rs 3.2 crore, while the Hindi and Kannada versions earned Rs 60 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.

‘Vettaiyan’ became the second-biggest opener in Tamil cinema this year, with GOAT holding the top spot. ‘Vettaiyan’ grossed Rs 30 crore on Day 1, while GOAT recorded an impressive Rs 44 crore.

Internationally, ‘Vettaiyan’ also made waves. The film debuted at the number one position in Singapore and Malaysia, further boosting its box office performance.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Abhirami, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the screenplay was co-written by Gnanavel and B Kiruthika. Produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Vettaiyan’ has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by SR Kathir, and editing by Philomin Raj.

With strong initial numbers and global success, ‘Vettaiyan’ is poised for a steady box office run during the festive season.