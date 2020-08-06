Buzz: Rajinikanth Returned Annatthe Remuneration Over Pay Cut?

Every time a new Thalaiva project is announced, there's much buzz around it. His next movie too is no exception.

Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth's next titled "Aannaatthe'' has been grabbing the headlines for one reason or the other. There are several versions of the same story. According to one version, it is learnt that the movie which was being produced under the Sun picture banner was shelved after Rajanikanth' returned his remuneration to the producers.

The movie was launched after the release of hit movies "Darbar" "Viswasam". Director Shiva of Vishwasam was said to be helming "Annette". Also, there were reports saying this was the outcome of a four months lockdown.

The buzz is that the makers had requested Rajini to cut down his remuneration to some extent but after some developments, it is said that the project has stopped.

But another section of people has denied these rumours. They say no discussion of that kind happened regarding the payment. It is learnt that Rajanikanth' has decided to resume shooting after Corona subsides. Already more than fifty per cent of picturisation of the movie is over and due precautions are being planned for the shooting of the remaining portions of the movie which is likely to hit the screens in the month of April 2021. This movie has a huge star cast with Khushboo, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh and Prakash Rai in key roles.