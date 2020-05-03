Can Thala Ajith Beat Thalapathy Vijay's Record?

Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay are the most bankable stars in Kollywood right now. Despite young actors and new faces, Tamil producers would like to place their bets on either of these not only because they are talented artistes but also because they have huge popularity. We don't have to tell you about the fandom the actors enjoy.

Every time, a new movie releases it's a celebration for fans. Also, even before release, they make sure to keep the actors in news. In a latest development Thalapathy Vijay has achieved has achieved a new record on social media. His fans suddenly started trending two hashtags #VijayTheFaceOfKollywood and #Master. And thanks to his huge fan following, both the hashtags got record tweets—2.3 million. Isn't that a lot? They started retweeting and circulating the news widely.

This sure is no mean feat to achieve and Thalapathy fans are definitely proud of their achievement. We all know that Ajith too has a record fan following. It now remains to be seen if Ajith will be able to beat the record set by Vijay.

Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master which also stars Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi. Ajith Kumar will be seen in Valimai. Stay tuned for updates.