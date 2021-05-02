COVID-19 alters the shooting schedules of Mani Ratnam's dream project

Mani Ratnam is undoubtedly one of the most popular and talented directors in the industry who can mesmerize the audience with his films. Be it a hit film or flop movie, Mani Ratnam never fails to give some awe moments for the audience.

Now Mani Ratnam is all set to come up with his dream project 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Star actors like Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Prakash Raj, etc are playing crucial roles in this movie and the expectations are also sky-high on this movie. Rumors are coming out that Aishwarya Rai is going to play a dual role in this movie and the movie is based on a novel with the same title.

The movie unit has recently planned a shooting schedule of the film in Madhya Pradesh but because of the second wave of coronavirus, the shooting got canceled. Without taking risks, the movie unit has decided to resume the shooting in Chennai itself but as the number of Covid cases is taking a surge in Chennai as well, the movie unit is left with no choice but to halt the shooting.

On the other hand, Mani Ratnam is also going to plan an anthology web series with nine different stories helmed by nine different directors.