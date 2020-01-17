Darbar Sets Chennai Box Office On Fire With Thalaiva Stamina

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar is going great guns at the box office. The movie directed by AR Murugadoss is one of the most preferred movie to watch this season. The film is doing extremely well in all centres including A, B and C.

The movie is said to be raking in substantial amount in Chennai. Yes. You read that right! Rajinkanth's latest release Darbar is running to packed houses.

No wonder then that Rajijikanth's Darbar has collected Rs 98 and continues to draw people to theatres. This is gross from Chennai city alone. The movie's nett in 8 days has been phenomenal. Collections are expected to pick up overthe weekend.

Darbar is already a hit and the impressive star cast has made it all the more appealing. The movie is directed by AR Murugadoss. Darbar is produced under the Lyca Productions banner and trade analysts are predicting for the Rajinikanth movie to pick up collections and maintain the momentum this weekend as well.

Besides Rajinikanth, Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suneil Shetty, Prateik in key roles. We will soon know by end of this weekend if the movie can manage to stay steady at the box office.

Industry trackers are upbeat about the movie staying strong at the Tamil Nadu box office despite the release of Rajijikanth's son-in-law Dhanush's Pattas which release as a festive treat to Tamil people on Pongal.