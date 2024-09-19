Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth: Is a Reconciliation in the Works?

Actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who surprised many with their separation announcement in 2022 after 18 years of marriage, may be hinting at a potential reconciliation. Despite their divorce proceedings still being unresolved in court, recent activity on social media has led to renewed interest in their relationship status.

The buzz started when Dhanush liked a recent post by Aishwarya celebrating Onam. This interaction has led fans and media to wonder if the former couple might be considering reuniting.

The couple, who married in 2004 after meeting in the early 2000s, have generally kept their personal lives private despite their high profiles. They agreed to part ways in 2022 but continue to co-parent their two sons, Yatra and Linga, and have been seen together for their children’s events.

In January 2022, Dhanush announced their separation on social media, stating, "After 18 years together as friends, partners, and parents, our journey has been one of growth and mutual understanding. We have now reached a point where our paths diverge."

On the professional front, Dhanush’s latest project is the action drama Raayan, which he directed and starred in. The film also features actors Dushara Vijayan, Sundeep Kishan, and Kalidas Jayaram.

As their recent social media interaction continues to draw attention, it remains to be seen whether this indicates a possible reconciliation or is just a friendly gesture.