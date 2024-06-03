Dhanush and Nagarjuna clash in new action sequences for ‘Kubera’

Renowned director Shekhar Kammula, known for his successful ventures with newcomers and rising stars, is set to embark on a new cinematic journey with the high-budget social drama 'Kubera'. For the first time, Kammula will be directing a film featuring Dhanush alongside another industry titan, Akkineni Nagarjuna. This collaboration has generated significant interest and excitement within the movie community.

The latest schedule of 'Kubera' has commenced in Hyderabad, where Kammula is currently shooting intense action scenes on an elaborate set. Both Dhanush and Nagarjuna are actively participating in these sequences, promising a thrilling visual spectacle. However, 'Kubera' is not just an ordinary action film. It intriguingly weaves in mythological elements, with the character of Kubera, the god of wealth, playing a pivotal role.



The talkie part of 'Kubera' is nearing completion, with post-production work progressing swiftly. The production team has already unveiled the first look posters of Dhanush and Nagarjuna, creating a buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts.



Produced by Sunil Narang and Pushkur Rammohan Rao under the esteemed banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, 'Kubera' promises to be a pan-India film with a stellar cast. Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh are set to play other key roles, adding to the film's star-studded lineup. The musical genius Devisree Prasad is composing the soundtrack, ensuring that the film's music will be as captivating as its narrative.



Shekhar Kammula’s venture into handling stars like Dhanush and Nagarjuna marks a significant milestone in his directorial career. Known for his unique storytelling and ability to craft compelling narratives, Kammula’s 'Kubera' is expected to be a cinematic treat that combines action, mythology, and social themes.



Stay tuned for more updates on 'Kubera' as it progresses towards its much-awaited release.

