Dhanush to star in Rajinikanth's biopic?

We already knew that South Superstar Rajinikanth has recently decided against launching his own political party. The actor is going to announce his decision next month.

As per the latest reports, director Linguswamy and Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush are now in plans to make a biopic on Rajnikanth. In fact, Linguswamy has been trying to launch a movie for a long time. Now, the director has finally succeeded in coming up with the plan to make the biopic. From being a conductor to becoming a superstar, Rajnikanth had a spectacular journey that has enough content for a riveting drama. So, we can say that the Rajnikanth biopic is definitely going to be a blockbuster.

Linguswamy believes that Dhanush can fit in the role perfectly. As Dhanush also has a massive fan base, we can say he can essay Rajinikanth's role in the biopic. We have to wait and see if Rajinikanth is going to give permission for making a biopic on him or not.