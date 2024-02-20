Dhanush unveils first look poster and title for his 50th Film – ‘Raayan’

Renowned Kollywood actor Dhanush is set to make a significant milestone with his 50th film, "Raayan," a project that not only features him in the lead role but also marks his directorial debut. As previously announced, the actor has revealed the title alongside an intriguing first look poster.









In the captivating poster, Dhanush stands in a dominant stance, flanked by Kalidas and Sundeep Kishan, wielding a weapon reminiscent of a corkscrew. The intense visual hints at an exciting narrative that promises to captivate audiences.

"Raayan" is confirmed to hit screens this year in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, offering a diverse cinematic experience to a wide audience. The project is backed by the renowned production house Sun Pictures, known for its commitment to quality cinema. Adding to the anticipation, the music for the film will be composed by the legendary AR Rahman, promising a captivating soundtrack to complement the visuals.

As Dhanush takes on the dual role of actor and director for his 50th venture, "Raayan" is poised to be a cinematic milestone, showcasing the multifaceted talents of the acclaimed actor in a new light. Fans eagerly await further updates on this highly anticipated project as it progresses towards its release.