Director Shankar upset with rumours

For a couple of days, there are a lot of speculations in the media that director Shankar has fallen into legal trouble. There were news items that revealed that director Shankar will be sentenced to prison as a non--bailable warrant has been issued against him in connection to Enthiran copyright case. However, Shankar refuted all the rumours.

Director Shankar issued a press note stating that he is upset with the false news. The director wrote, "I was shocked to see the false news that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against me by the Hon'ble Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore. My advocate, Mr.Sai Kumaran has approached the Hon'ble Court today and brought this to the Court's attention. The Learned Judge was pleased to immediately confirm that no warrant has been issued against me.

The reference to any warrant has apparently occurred due to a glitch in the online court reporting, which is presently being corrected. I am very surprised to see such false news being circulated without any verification, and the same has caused needless anguish to my family and well-wishers. I request this clarification will be carried by all media to ensure that such false news does not spread any further."