Disney+ Hotstar Bags Digital Rights Of Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 

Kollywood Lady Super Star Nayanthara's devotional movie "Mookuthi Amman" release has been subjected to a lot of debate.

The Central government has permitted to open theatres from October 15 with the condition that theatres can operate by accomodating only fifty percent of the audience. In spite of this permission, many movie makers are resorting to release through online forums and Nayanthara starrer "Mooguthi Amman" is also no exception.

Director Balaji has hinted that the movie will get released through Disney + hot star on the occasion of Diwali. Earlier, there were plans to release the movie on May 1, but the movie release got held up due to Coronavirus. Between Nayanthara and Director Vignesh are enjoying their romantic days. Recently, the pair returned to Chennai after a jolly trip to Goa where Nayan celebrated her boyfriend's birthday in a grand way.

The love birds have announced that they would get married shortly, but they haven't announced the date yet. It may be recalled that Nayanthara had spent about 25 lakhs for her boy friend Vignesh Shivan's birthday at a luxurious hotel in Goa.

The couple after visiting in Kerala for Onam, had shared some photos on social media. Nayanthara has called the Netizens who had spread rumours that the pair were infected with Corona as Jokers and added that both of them are hale and healthy and alive!

On the other hand, actor director and dance director Prabhudev's wife Rama Latha who is yet to come to terms after her husband left her has alleged that Nayanthara played spoilsport in her married life.