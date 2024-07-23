First Glimpse of 'Suriya 44' Unveiled on actor’s Birthday

Tamil superstar Suriya, who enjoys a massive fanbase in the Telugu states, has always been a favourite among Telugu audiences. As Suriya celebrates his birthday today (July 23), fans and celebrities alike are flooding social media with heartfelt wishes. Adding to the excitement, Suriya received a spectacular birthday surprise in the form of a glimpse from his upcoming big-budget movie, 'Kanguva', and a teaser from 'Suriya 44'.

On the occasion of Suriya's birthday, the makers of 'Suriya 44' dropped an exciting glimpse of the film. Directed by the talented Karthik Subbaraj, 'Suriya 44' is a love-action drama with high expectations surrounding it. The glimpse, featuring Suriya in a gripping silent killer mode, showcases his intense performance without uttering a single dialogue, reminiscent of his powerful role as Rolex in 'Vikram'. The background score by Santhosh Narayanan, known for his work in 'Kalki 2898 AD', elevates the teaser to another level, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in this highly anticipated project, which also stars Joju George and Jayaram in pivotal roles. Produced by 2D Entertainments, 'Suriya 44' is slated for a Sankranti release next year. However, with several big Telugu releases lined up for Sankranti, it will be interesting to see if Suriya takes the plunge or opts for a slightly later release in Telugu while sticking to a Pongal release in Tamil.

In addition to 'Suriya 44', Suriya's upcoming Pan-India film 'Kanguva' has also generated significant buzz. Directed by Siva and featuring Disha Patani as the female lead, 'Kanguva' promises to be a visual extravaganza. The recently released poster and the stunning glimpse have only heightened the anticipation.

'Kanguva' boasts an ensemble cast, including Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a crucial role. Reports suggest that Suriya will be seen in six different shades, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The film is set to hit screens on October 10, and there is a strong rumour that Suriya's brother, Karthi, will make a cameo appearance in the climax, potentially setting the stage for a sequel.