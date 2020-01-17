First look: Arvind Swami kills it as MGR in Thalaivi

MGR, the name which is so fondly remembered by Tamil people, is someone who the state never forgets. Not only was he a great actor most commonly referred to as the powerhouse of talent, but he's also a big name in politics too. Another name always talked about in Tamil Nadu politics is none other than that of Puratchi Thalaivi J Jayalalithaa. We already told you that there are several biopics being made on the late leader. She was a name to reckon with and a woman politician who was as powerful as her male counterparts elsewhere in the country. Jayalalithaa would command respect no matter where she went.

One biopic is the web series featuring Ramya Krishna which is also being live-streamed a hit online. Another one is Kangna Ranaut's movie titled Thalaivi.

The makers released the first look of Kangna long ago. Unfortunately, the botched prosthetics killed the look and her makeover as the late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa invited a lot of flak from movie-buffs.

Today, on the occasion of late MGR's birth anniversary, the Thalaivi makers released the first look of MGR being essayed by Arvind Swami. Arvind Swami's first look has come in for a lot of praise thanks to his striking resemblance to the late chief minister MGR.

Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay and Arvind Swami's look has left everyone awestruck! The makers also released a teaser from the movie Thalaivi.

The makers are thrilled with the response to Arvind swami's MGR look in Thalaivi. Fans can't stop going gaga over the actor's look which has not only gone viral but also become a hot topic of discussion in Kollywood film circles.

Besides Kangna and Arvind Swamy, the AL Vijay directorial also features Tollywood youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda, Priyamani and Prakash Raj in key roles.

The screenplay of Thalaivi is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. GV Prakash Ku8mar has scored the music. Thalaivi being bankrolled by Shailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan under the Vibri Media and Karma Media and Entertainment banner is all set to hit theatres on February 2020.



