Happy Birthday Superstar Rajinikanth To Celebrate Thalaivar's 72nd Birthday Fans

Since Rajinikanth, the superstar, turns 72 on December 12, it is an important day! Rajinikanth's fans have taken over Twitter and other social media to commemorate his birthday. The actor has been well-known since the morning. He has gotten well wishes on social media from well-known personalities in various fields and his followers. Rajinikanth is the movie's current star in India.

Rajinikanth made his film industry debut more than 40 years ago. Over the years, he has amassed an enormous fan base and won millions of people's hearts. Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 72nd birthday on December 12. The actor will celebrate his special day with his loved ones, friends, and admirers at his side. His supporters used Twitter in the interim to give him heartfelt birthday wishes and creative banners.

On the other hand, Muthuvel Pandian will see a sneak preview of the film today at 6 o'clock on his birthday, according to Sun Pictures, the production company behind Rajinikanth's next film, Jailer. Thalaivar plays jailer Muthuvel Pandian in this action-packed comedy, as the title suggests.