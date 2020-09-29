Hoax bomb call threatens to blow up Suriya's office, cops arrest offender

Acting on a hoax call which announced that there has been a bomb placed at actor Suriya's office in Chennai, the police control room swung into action on Monday. The office at Seethammal colony in Alwarpet area in south Chennai has been kept locked as the actor has a new office in Adyar area of the city.

After an intense combing of the office, the police couldn't detect the presence of any bomb. Further investigations revealed that the call was made from Marakkanam area of neighbouring Villupuram district by a youngster named Bhuvaneshwar, reports Dina Thanthi.

The youth had already been in jail earlier for having made prank calls to the homes of actor Vijay, the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Edapadi K Palaniswami and Puducherry CM, Narayanaswamy.