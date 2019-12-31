If Thala Ajith Says Yes, He Will Overtake Top Actors

Thala, the title given to Tamil actor Ajith Kumar by his fans. The talented actor is one of those who wishes to maintain a low profile despite being a superstar. We hardly get to hear about the actor except before and after his movie release. He is one of those who is a thorough professional when it comes to work and a perfect family man when it comes to personal life. He is the last person to publicize his philanthropic work, a reason why he's not only the most loved Kollywood Celebrities but also the one with record number of fans.

We all know that Thala wishes to keep his personal life private. Neither does he believe in promoting his movie online like other actors do. In fact, he's not on any social media platform. Yet there are innumerable parody accounts in the make of Thala Ajith.

Realising his popularity, Twitter India is said to have sent him an invite to join the hugely popular micro-blogging site. This was revealed by none other than Twitter India partnership manager Cheryl Ann Couto during an interview. If Ajith does say yes, then he is sure to beat all the other top actors in terms of followers. Remember when Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth joined the microblogging site, he had gained some 10,000 followers and added another 25k after he put out his first tweet. The actor joined just before the release of his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth's animated movie Kochadaiyaan in which he played the lead role. His contemporary Kamal Haasan too followed suit and created a record of sorts on Twitter with 30k followers in 24 hours. This despite the fact that both the senior actors don't work in movies frequently.

Now, if Thala Ajith who's actively delivering one hit movie after the other accept's the invitation to join the Twitter bandwagon, the Kollywood actor is sure to overtake all the other top actors.



