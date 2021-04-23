Indian 2 Controversy: Madras High Court makes interesting suggestion

Tollywood: Indian 2 controversy is currently going very strong in the Kollywood. Director Shankar has not decided on what he has to do with the film since the production house approached the legal counsel for justice. The High Court of Madras opined that both the parties will have to sit together and solve the issue.

The film's producers claim that Shankar promised to finish the film by last March but the director did not complete the film but decided to go ahead with another film. The director claims that the film now needs re-shoot with the demise of actor Vivek.

After hearing the versions of both parties, the court suggested that both parties should solve it within themselves. The next hearing is due on 28th of this month.

Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh play the lead roles in the prestigious project.