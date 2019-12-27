Jayalalithaa Biopic is Flavour Of The Season

It's been a while Tamil actress, politician and chief minister J Jayalalithaa passed away. Post her demise, there was a lot of controversy surrounding her death. There were also reports that she was murdered by one of her confidants. Now, the latest we hear is that Jayalalithaa seems to the person of interest for all filmmakers.

We need not tell you the kind of life Jayalalithaa led. She was called Puratchi Thalaivi by her followers. Her death was mourned by thousands across the state and fellow politicians sang praises of her for being the bold woman leader that she was. Now, with such juicy details in her life, it is only but natural for filmmakers show interest in exploring the subject matter.

We all know that a biopic on J Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi is being shot with Kangna Ranaut in the titular role. The first look of the film earned a lukewarm response from the audience.

Now, there's one other biopic on Jayalalithaa making news is the web series titled Queen starring Ramya Krishna in the lead role. The series is already a hit and is being streamed live on MX Player for free. The film has been penned by Reshma Ghatala and directed by maverick director Gautham Vasudev Menon who has several emotional dramas to his credit like Ye Maaya Chesaav and Yeto Velli Poyindi Manasu in Telugu. Now, his latest web series Queen based on the life of the late famous lady politician J Jayalalithaa has come in for a lot of praise. Web series addicts are calling it binge-watch worthy.

Besides these there is also Mysskin's ex assistant director A Priyadarshini who's making her directorial debut with the Jayaa biopic. The film titled The Iron Lady raised a lot of eyebrows as AR Murugadoss unveiled the title poster of the movie. The Iron Lady features Nithya Menen as Jaya while.Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will play her best friend Sasikala. The film will hit theatres in Feb 2020.

Now, with three projects based on J Jayalalithaa lined up, it would be interesting to see which one will rake up controversies, which one will sail through and which one will end up as a box office dud. Stay tuned for updates.