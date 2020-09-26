Justin Bieber Follows GV Prakash On Twitter After High And Dry Success

Tamil music director GV Prakash's first single from the album 'High and Dry' is a chartbuster and is being loved by all the music lovers across the world. This has appeared on top of the playlists of Justin Bieber and American rapper Cardi B's famous forum too. GV Prakash shared this news with his fans on social media. "This is the happiest news, my favourite Justin Bieber and Cardi B have put this in the playlist of my favourites," thus stated Prakash while sharing the link of the song.

Here's a look at his tweet...

Super happy to be in the top playlists along with my favorites @justinbieber @iamcardib 👉 here is the Spotify link for #HighandDry https://t.co/3TFt499drr pic.twitter.com/PzcjUJGOnh — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) September 19, 2020

Prakash had produced this single with Julia Gaartha. High and Dry lyrical video has amassed more than 256000 views on YouTube. Prakash's first International album "Cold Night'' was released by none other than music director AR Rahman and actor Dhanush via social media.



Justin Bieber has got more than 112.5 million followers on Twitter. GV Prakash is the first Tamil music director to have Justin Bieber as his follower. His album has become a trend on different music platforms. Close on the heels of tasting success at the international level, GV Prakash will be entering Hollywood through a movie 'Trap City" which will be helmed by Ricky Burchell. This will be a story about a drug peddler who transforms himself into a famous rapper.

Along with GV Prakash, Tamil actor Napoleon will be seen in this movie in a pivotal role. Prakash will enact the role of a doctor in this movie. Currently, GV Prakash is busy directing music for several Tamil movies.