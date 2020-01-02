Jwala Gutta-Vishal Liplock Picture Viral

Badminton player Jwala Gutta always manages to stay in news. She grabs headlines not only for her game but for her personal life as well. The latest is a new year photo she shared on Twitter with her fans. The photo features her sharing a cosy moment with her boyfriend and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal.

Jwala first posted a picture of them to greet her fans on the new year. In her next post she shared a pic in which the couple is seen kissing. This photo has gone viral.

Vishnu Vishal has worked in several Kollywood movies including Neer Paravai, Ratsasan and Venila Kabadi Kuzuhu. Vishal also produced a couple of movies including Kathanayagan and Vellaikaran among others. The actor is now busy with two movies - FIR and Jagajaala Killadi.

Meanwhile, Jwala Gutta is busy with her Badminton Academy in Hyderabad which was recently inaugurated. Even though there was a strong buzz about the two dating, both actor Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta had kept it under wraps saying they often met as they shared common friends. Vishal in fact had said that it was too premature to state anything. But now with both Jwala and Vishal sharing personal pictures on social media, we are clear that they are willing to take their relationship to the next level and hence making it public.

Jwala too tried her hands in movies when she danced for a special number in Telugu actor Nithiin's Gunde Jaari Gallantayindhe which also featured Nithya Menen. The film was a blockbuster hit which created ripples at the box office.