Kamal Haasan to quit Bigg Boss?

Big Boss is undoubtedly one of the biggest reality shows in India. The Hindi Bigg Boss has been running successfully from the past 10 years. Salman Khan is the one who has hosted most of the Bigg Boss seasons.

Telugu Bigg Boss has witnessed three different hosts for four seasons. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan has been hosting the Tamil Bigg Boss from the first season. But as per the latest reports, Kamal Haasan is not going to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. It seems like Kamal Haasan got really busy with his political works.

He also has some movie commitments in pending. He has to complete the shootings of Vikram and Indian 2 movies. He also has so many political works piling up. So, it seems like Kamal Haasan is going to give more priority to his films as well as the Political career and keep Bigg Boss aside.

So, Kamal Haasan might not be the host of season 5 of Bigg Boss. Star hero Simbu is likely to get on board to become the host. However, the official announcement regarding the same is yet to get released.