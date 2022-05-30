Kamal Hassan's Vikram movie Shocking Pre-release Business

Kamal Hassan's and Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller film Vikram is all set to release on 3rd June 2022. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupati and talented actor Fahad Fashil play other key roles in the film. Tamil star hero Suriya will also be seen in a cameo role in the most awaited film. The latest news is that the film has done a pre-release business of Rs 200 crore inclusive of all the languages.

The film will also be released in Telugu, where stars like Kamal Hassan, Suriya, and Vijay Sethupati have a huge market in Tollywood. This film was supposed to release a year back. However, due to the rampage of Corona Virus, the film has been postponed to the latest. There are also rumors going viral that Rajinikanth will act under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj in Kamal Hassan's own production.