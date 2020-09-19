Karthi follows big bro Suriya, gets into social service

Uzhavan Foundation, spearheaded by Tamil actor Karthi is now getting active and being noticed for its social welfare activities. Recently, as per a report in Dinamani, Karthi spent Rs 4 lakhs repairing a canal in Tirunelveli district of southern Tamil Nadu in collaboration with a company, Omni Connect. The work took a 21- day tenure to be completed.



Putting out photographs on the Foundation's Twitter account, it was announced that eight lakes would get boosted with more water supply and 10,000 acres of land spread over 10 villages would benefit, as a result of this work.

The entire family members of actor Sivakumar, a famous hero of the 1960s and 1970s comprising two sons and a daughter-in-law Jyothika have been in the limelight very frequently in the past few months, at times earning a rap or two from the authorities and the media.

High visibility has been an advantage in this effort for the actors who have many films lined up in the next weeks to follow. However, the Tamil film industry has rallied behind them in their endeavours to lend credibility to their initiatives which has been taken up consistently by all of them.