Karthi-Rashmika's Sultan Shoot Wrapped Up

Actor Rashmika Mandanna who was busy in Tollywood had ventured to make her debut in Kollywood in the movie "Sultan' with Karthi in the lead role one year ago.

Now, we hear that the movie has completed its shooting. Rashmika, who has shared this news on Twitter has stated that "Sultan" team is one of the best teams she had worked with, and added that she had total fun on the sets and thanked the team for bearing with all her pranks together with wishing them love and luck.

Here's a look at Rashmika's tweet...

This is one of the sweetest teams I've worked with.. apart from shooting in tough locations and me constantly falling sick.. I had always had fun on this set.. 💛😁

Thankyou for tolerating me and loads of love and wishes to the whole team.. 🤍😁 #jaisulthan pic.twitter.com/KIjttC5xMg — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 8, 2020



Karthi has also shared his happiness, stating that right from the day he heard about the story of this movie the excitement still persists even now and has stated that it is one of his biggest Productions. The actor has congratulated and thanked the entire team for the good work done.

Look what Karthi posted on his official Twitter handle

And it's a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It's one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best. #Sulthan pic.twitter.com/MUAinSYy4T — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 8, 2020



This movie which is helmed by Bhagyaraj Kannan has completed the production work after one year. Another star cast of Sultan includes Ponnam Balan and Yogi Balan. Vivek and Marvin have scored the music for this movie. The movie which should have got released this year was temporarily stalled due to Corona.

Currently, Rashmika is busy working in Allu Arjun starrer "Pushpa'. Sultan is the next movie Karthi has worked in after his hit movie "Khaidi'". The film was a blockbuster and was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who's now gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Master starring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan.