Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 Promises To Be An Action Adventure

After a lot of fans and movie buffs demanded an update on Kichcha Sudeep 's upcoming movie Kotigobba 3, the makers released a poster from the movie. The poster was released on the occasion of producer Surappa Babu's birthday and fans are elated about this. This is a token of a gift for Sudeep fans while greeting birthday wishes to the producer.

The posters that were released so far have received tremendous response from the audience and the latest poster is no exception.

Sandalwood actor Sudeep is seen in an angled pose stamping the villain's head with one hand. Kotigobba 3 is the third in the series of the movie franchise. The first movie actually starred late actor Dr Vishnuvardhan. The movie was a remake of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth's Tamil flick Basha which was a blockbuster. The second movie by the same name was released much later. However, the movie had no connection with the mafia story.

Now, fans are awaiting the release of the third instalment of the movie which has raised a lot of expectations. The movie boasts of an ensemble cast including Bollywood stars Aftab Shivdasani, Shraddha das, and Nawabsha in pivotal roles. Madonna Sabastian of Premam fame will play the female lead opposite Sudeep in Kotigobba 3.

The movie has been shot in many locations across Europe and India and is being directed by Shivakarthik. It is said that this movie is being made in Tamil and Telugu also along with Kannada version. By the way, actor Sudeep too conveyed his birthday wishes to the producer wishing him a happy and healthy life.

Sudeep is also gearing up to play the host again for the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. He has successfully completed several seasons and we hear now a grand set is being prepared to start a new season. Besides, with COVID restrictions, the buzz is that the format of the show will undergo a lot of changes to comply with the restrictions and guidelines issued by the government.