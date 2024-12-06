Kollywood Scandal: Mansoor Ali Khan’s Son Arrested in Drug Trafficking Bust

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan has earned a good reputation for playing villains in many Kollywood movies.

Mansoor Ali Khan has been going viral not only because of his movies but also due to his controversies. However, Mansoor Ali Khan's son, Ali Khan Tughlaq, along with nine others, has been arrested in a drug trafficking case.

To provide full details, on December 3, the police arrested a key member of the drug syndicate, Zidan Zubeen, and began an investigation. During this investigation, the police found that actor Mansoor Ali Khan's son, Ali Khan Tughlaq, and nine other people were involved in the drug supply network.

As a result, the police arrested ten people, including Ali Khan Tughlaq. Seven of them were produced in the Ambattur court in Tamil Nadu, and they were later sent to judicial custody.

The police revealed in court that the Tughlaq gang is primarily smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh. Mohammed and Jayamujeen from Mannadi are playing key roles in this operation.

Mohammed and Jayamujeen have reportedly targeted college students and children of wealthy families to sell drugs. It is also reported that they used apps like JPay and PhonePe for money transactions. The police are continuing to investigate the case in more detail. Following Ali Khan Tughlaq's arrest in the drug controversy, Mansoor Ali Khan visited him twice in jail, making this matter a hot topic in Kollywood.