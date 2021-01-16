Madhavan gets new look for new project

Actor R. Madhavan has shared a glimpse on working towards a new look for his next project.

In a picture Madhavan tweeted on Friday, the actor is seen getting his hair done with a picturesque cityscape visible in the backdrop.

'In Bliss.. getting ready for the new look.. new project," Madhavan wrote alongside the image.

Madhavan did not share details about his new project.

The actor will soon be seen in a suspense thriller directed by Kookie Gulati. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana.