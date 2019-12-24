Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Thailand Schedule Begins At 2AM?

Maniratnam is a perfectionist. There is something about the maverick director that appeals to actors. No wonder then that Maniratnam is on every actor's wishlist. It is a dream come true for every actor to work with the talented director for Mani's movies are a class apart. His vision and dedication for the craft could be seen in his movies. Those who have worked with him tell us how passionate Maniratnam about his work. The result of course is there for everyone to see in his movies.

Now, Maniratnam's next titled Ponniyin Selvan went on floors yesterday in Thailand. The period flick has an ensemble cast including the likes of Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jayam Ravi.

The news is that Mani has picked a team which is also as seriously as him towards work. A source in the know tells us that on the first day, the entire unit was up at 2am so they could wind up early. It is not easy shooting a period flick especially when you are particular about capturing scenes in the day light. With shorter days in winter, the team will start early and finish early too.

The schedule of Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan will last about 40 days. Vikram is yet to join the sets to shoot his portions in the movie. Stay tuned for all the updates on Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.