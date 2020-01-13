Meet Jiiva as Kris Srikanth In '83 Second Look Poster

Jiiva is one of the promising actors in Kollywood. He has acted in a lot of wonderful movies with some memorable characters. Now, we hear that he is all set to be seen in the much awaited sports drama 83.



The movie deals with India's

victory in 1983 world cup when Kapil Dev had donned the captain's hat. Titled 83, the movie is based on the life Kapil Dev as captain. Ranveer Singh plays the cricketer. The first look of the movie was released some time ago and it became a talking point in social media. While critics heaped praises on Ranveer, fans just can't stop talking about the first look. Now, the makers of 83 have released the second look featuring Kollywood actor Jiiva.

The makers have shown Jiiva's look in '83 and may we add it's mindblowing? The heartthrob steals the show as Krishnamachari Srikanth in which the actor has nailed the look.

Jiiva is now the latest buzz on social media after his look in the upcoming sports movie went viral. While it is being said Jiiva met Kris many a times to ensure he gets into the skin of the character, Kollywood is abuzz with rumours that the actor met the legendary cricketer when he was in class 8.

About the character, Jiiva hopes the audience will like him in the new avatar. '83. In an interview, Jiiva said that if a person has played gully cricket he can play any kind of roles and '83 is no exception. It's all about just being oneself. '83 is directed by Kabir Khan and set for release in theatres on April 10, 2020. Stay tuned for all the updates on '83.