Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic Director Gets Threat Calls, Seeks Protection

Right from the day the Biopic of legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan was announced, many controvarsies have raised their hoods causing hurdles to the project.

The movie was titled 800 and a poster was also released in which actor Vijay Sethupathi was portrayed in the lead role. Due to severe opposition from several people, Vijay Sethupathi withdrew himself from this project. Later, his daughter was issued rape threats even after the actor walking out from the movie.

Now, we hear that Seenu Rama Swamy who was supposed to helm the project has been receiving life threat calls. Hence the director has appealed to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to provide protection to him. "My life is in danger, I keep getting Life threat calls. Please provide me protection," thus has requested Seenu Rama Swamy to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

We hear he is going to lodge a complaint with the Chennai police also. Now, the Tamil Nadu police have arrested a Srilankan who had made rape threat call to Sethupathi's daughter. The movie 800 is based on the life story of the spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan. The opposition was due to the reason that Muralitharan didn't support Srilankan TamilIans during the civil war at Srilanka.

Now, owing to these developments the production of '800' movie is hanging in balance.