Nayanthara film on OTT

'Mookkuththi Amman', a socio fantasy devotional film starring Nayanthara in the lead is the next major catch for OTT platforms. According to sources, Disney+ Hotstar has bagged the deal for screening the film from Diwali onwards, which is falling on November 14-15. The timing of the release seems to have been carefully done, as the IPL 2020 would continue till November 10.

Directed by R J Balaji and N J Saravanan, the film has been awaiting release from May onwards. Now with the release on OTT platform, it is also being considered for direct release on the DTH route. Vijay TV, part of the Star TV group is in the race for this venture, say, industry pundits.

The venture's success is being considered a huge probability as Nayanthara has had quite a few independent hits, has kept herself in the limelight even during the pandemic, courtesy her beau Vignesh Sivan and is a hot prospect at the BO.

The Hans India had earlier reported on this