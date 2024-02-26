  • Menu
Nayanthara Shares Romantic Photo with Husband Vignesh Shivan from their Singapore Vacation

Nayanthara Shares Romantic Photo with Husband Vignesh Shivan from their Singapore Vacation
South Indian power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared a loving photo from their Singapore vacation, melting hearts with their undeniable bond. This glimpse into their romance further solidifies their status as one of the industry's most admired couples.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry, never fail to melt hearts with their love-filled moments. Recently, the couple delighted fans by sharing a glimpse of their romantic getaway in Singapore.

In a sweet Instagram story posted on February 25, Nayanthara treated her followers to a beautiful black-and-white snapshot of herself and her husband, Vignesh Shivan. Accompanying the picture was the soulful song "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" from the film Baar Baar Dekho. In the photograph, Vignesh tenderly holds Nayanthara's hands, depicting their unbreakable bond and affection for each other.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Chennai in June 2022, attended by renowned personalities from the film industry, including Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara fondly remembers the special day, often expressing gratitude for a decade of love with her favorite person, Vignesh Shivan.

While Vignesh Shivan is busy working on his upcoming directorial project, "Love Insurance Corporation," starring Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, and Krithi Shetty, Nayanthara continues to captivate audiences with her acting prowess. Her recent film, "Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food," received positive reviews upon release, although it later faced controversies. Additionally, she is set to dazzle fans in S Sashikanth's upcoming sports drama, "Test," alongside stars like R Madhavan and Siddharth.

