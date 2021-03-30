Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Planning Destination Wedding?

A new buzz is doing rounds in Kollywood circles. It may be recalled that famous and most sought after actress Nayanthara got engaged to director Vignesh Shivan in a low key affair a few days ago. Vignesh Shivan had posted a pic on Instagram in which Nayan is seen resting her head on him with her finger sporting a platinum ring indicating that the duo was engaged.

Now, a buzz about their wedding is doing the rounds on social media. We hear that the couple is planning a destination wedding.

According to the gossip mills, Nayan and Shivan are planning to get hitched at the earliest. But it is not known in which country the couple is going to tie the knot. The moment they zero in on a place, we should know it too, right?

After parting ways with choreographer and director Prabhudeva, Nayanthara fell in love with director Vignesh Shivan while she was working with him in the movie "Naanum Rowdy Thaan". Now, we hear that the duo has taken their relationship to the next level—marriage.

But Neither Nayanthara nor Vignesh Shivan has given any clarity about this matter.

Of late, every other actor is going to Maldives either for their holiday or honeymoon. After Kajal Aggarwal, newly wed actress Dia Mirza too jetted off to Maldives with her second husband and step daughter. She was seen having a gala time.

Nayan and Vignesh are known to do things in an extravagant way. In fact, we already told you the way Nayanthara celebrated her boyfriend Shivan's birthday in Goa in a big way by throwing him a surprise. So we are sure the wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan too will be a grand affair.