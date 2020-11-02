Politics Or Not, We Will Always Love You: Khushbu To Rajinikanth

News about Kollywood Superstar Thalaiva Rajinikanth stepping back from politics has been discussed at various levels for the past few days. Rajini himself had clarified about this stating that it was a false rumour. But the actor has admitted that he is indisposed.

This has created concern among fans who have been suggesting their idol to take care of his health and do whatever he likes to do after his health condition improves.

Now, the multilingual actress turned politician Kushbu who left Congress and joined BJP recently, has tweeted about his health. "Loving Rajinikanth sir, nothing is important than your good health and happiness. You are our precious gem, do whatever you like the best keeping your health in view. Our love for you will never change, and we continue to adore you throughout our life."

Currently, Rajinikanth is working for the movie "Annathe' directed by Shiva. Kushbu is also working in this movie, together with Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, and others.

However, Rajinikanth has rubbished the letter describing his health condition, which has gone viral on the social media, stating that the contents of that letter is not true except about his wellness.

The Tamil Superstar has clarified that the statement that is made in the letter was not his statement. Further, the actor has clarified that he would take a call after discussing with the members of his Rajini Makkal Mandram outfit.